YOUR SAY: 'Amalgamation didn't save money for ratepayers.'

READERS have weighed in on the debate after it was revealed a decade after amalgamation and the Queensland Government has no data on what, if any, savings amalgamating councils made.

Robert Macfie: "All amalgamation has done for Maryborough is kept the rates high so Gerry O'Connell and his rogue mates could get the spots complex they wanted."

Julie Edwards: "Amalgamation never has saved money."

"Instead rate payers are paying more, and the funds are usually used on one town rather than the whole shire."

Gus Warde: "Just gave the council a bigger pool of money to waste."



David John Burns: "Amalgamation didn't save money for the ratepayers."

"Rates when up and services when down."



Tracy Lewis: "No it cost us money in every way, check the levy increases in both the rates and water in the last few years."

"Higher than anywhere else, it's ridiculous.

"Maryborough resident get nothing for it."



Brian D Branch: "Amalgamation occurred because somebody with zero actual economic knowledge saw this economic term called 'Economies of Scale', and thought 'that sounds cool, let's try it'."

Christine Hogan: "Amalgamation has definitely not saved Hervey Bay any money at all given the multi-millions of dollars currently being spent on rebuilding and upgrading Maryborough's now defunct and outmoded near century old water pipes, flood prone swimming pool."

"As a Hervey Bay ratepayer I am not whinging about this but I have definitely had a gut-full of all these oh-so-blind, gullible, naive and easily-led Maryborough citizens who fail to see value for money when it is staring them in the face."

Anne Thursby: "Some smaller towns seem to miss out a lot."

