YOUR SAY: Anniversary of murders that shocked Maryborough

Maryborough couple William and Edith Moffat, were murdered in their Jupiter St, Maryborough, home in 1977.

READERS react to 43 years since the Moffat murders in Maryborough.

It has been 43 years since William and Edith Moffat answered a fateful knock at the door, wearing their dressing gowns and slippers.

It is not known who was standing at their door that night, or why, but what happened next would shock Maryborough to its core and puzzle detectives for years to come.

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

"It is sad, one day it will be solved, hopefully for the rest of their family. With today's technology cold cases are being solved everyday." Michelle Ellicott

"The Moffat's case is unique though, there are a couple of key factors may warrant a different approach to solving it. Daryl Hemming

"Those who ordered the execution and whoever did it are probably now also dead. So long ago." Rosemary Holmes

"It would be so interesting to find out who did this to them. Never use to lock doors until then." Linda Fully

"We rented that house for a few years back in early 90s. Used to get lots of our kids friends come to visit just to see the house. Very sad what happened to this couple." Debbie Simpson