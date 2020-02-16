YOUR SAY: Are posties failing to deliver packages?

READERS have responded to the concern that Australian posties are not actually delivering parcels, instead just leaving collection cards.

Robyn Ridgewell Matthews: I’ve had numerous parcels delivered. The postie always beeps his horn and hands it to me. I always get a email saying what day they will be turning up, so I make sure I’m home or email back to them to say I won’t be here.

Jess Rachel: I’ve seen them drive past and literally just put a thing in my letterbox. I ran out there and it just said attempted delivery no answer or whatever but no knock no beep. I was home the whole time. So annoying.

Sammi Hume: My parcel guy is awesome. He’s even spotted me at the shops and run out and grabbed my parcel for me! And if I’m going to be away I can let him know and he will leave my parcels at the post office for me! He rocks!

Melissa Ward: Postie left a parcel on our letterbox with the lid open, couldn’t fit it in there because it was twice as big as the letterbox. Parked his bike halfway up our driveway got off took a pic with his phone to prove he delivered it. Could have knocked on the door, would have required no extra effort.

Rochelle Bonney: Haha has happened to me before but generally they are good. The lady with the bright coloured short hair is lovely, even drove back the other day when she saw I just got home. Always polite and friendly. Also a postie rode his bike up to my door the other day to give me a parcel, was much appreciated.

Vicki Charter: I’ve been home when they’ve just left a card in the letterbox. Never knock on the door, usually toot. Not sure if it’s my place or the neighbours.

Aileen Harris: How about this folks. With internet shopping there are lots of people receiving multiple parcels regularly. I have no problem with picking mine up from the post office … I also do not expect the posties to get off the bike, open gates and risk being harassed by dogs.

Su-lin Spencer: I’ve only ever found Australia Post to be fantastic with deliveries. I used to order a lot online and they always would leave items in a location out of site from passing traffic.