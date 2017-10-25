YOUR SAY: Are welfare recipients cheating the system?

One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson says there are a lot of people on welfare who shouldn’t be. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

FRASER Coast readers have had their say following Pauline Hanson's calls for an Australian identity card during an interview about welfare costs.

In an appearance on Sunrise this week, the One Nation leader said she blamed both Labour and Greens parties for refusing to support cuts to welfare payments.

She also accused people of cheating the system.

Pauline Hanson said too many people were rorting the system, asking our readers if they agreed or not.

Veronica Copeland said Pauline shouldn't be stealing the taxpayers money.

"She is a brainless wonder and the sooner this laughing stock loses her so called job the better," she said.

Julie Edwards said too much money was being wasted on politics and their scams.

Susie N Nick Nichols agreed.

"A huge saving could be made if our politicians pulled back a lot on their over spending," Ms Nichols said.

Heath Hamilton questioned if we could swap to universal basic income to prevent Centrelink fraud and money wasted on means testing that outweighs the actual welfare.

Chronicle reader Donna Lorenz claims her friend gave up her job and moved states to look after both her parents and Centrelink would not give her any assistance.

"In fact she gave up (gratefully) friends and social life," she said. "Don't tell me that she does not deserve some sort of assistance."

Amber Leigh said she'd rather her tax dollars go towards helping those in need rather than 'useless politicians like Pauline Hanson.'

Jo Watkins wants Pauline Hanson to do something about those rorting the system.

"Check out these bludgers."

