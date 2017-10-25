29°
Opinion

YOUR SAY: Are welfare recipients cheating the system?

One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson says there are a lot of people on welfare who shouldn’t be. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas
One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson says there are a lot of people on welfare who shouldn’t be. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

FRASER Coast readers have had their say following Pauline Hanson's calls for an Australian identity card during an interview about welfare costs.

In an appearance on Sunrise this week, the One Nation leader said she blamed both Labour and Greens parties for refusing to support cuts to welfare payments.

She also accused people of cheating the system.

Pauline Hanson said too many people were rorting the system, asking our readers if they agreed or not.

Veronica Copeland said Pauline shouldn't be stealing the taxpayers money.

"She is a brainless wonder and the sooner this laughing stock loses her so called job the better," she said.

Julie Edwards said too much money was being wasted on politics and their scams.

Susie N Nick Nichols agreed.

One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson called for an Australian identity card to stop welfare fraud. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas
One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson called for an Australian identity card to stop welfare fraud. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

"A huge saving could be made if our politicians pulled back a lot on their over spending," Ms Nichols said.

Heath Hamilton questioned if we could swap to universal basic income to prevent Centrelink fraud and money wasted on means testing that outweighs the actual welfare.

Chronicle reader Donna Lorenz claims her friend gave up her job and moved states to look after both her parents and Centrelink would not give her any assistance.

"In fact she gave up (gratefully) friends and social life," she said. "Don't tell me that she does not deserve some sort of assistance."

Amber Leigh said she'd rather her tax dollars go towards helping those in need rather than 'useless politicians like Pauline Hanson.'

Jo Watkins wants Pauline Hanson to do something about those rorting the system.

"Check out these bludgers."

If you missed out on having your say join the discussion below. 

Related Items

Topics:  fcopinion pauline hanson welfare

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Hunt for Bay business arsonist

Hunt for Bay business arsonist

Police are treating a fire, which gutted a clothing store in Pialba, as suspicious.

Hervey Bay Aldi to get a new look

Hervey Bay ALDI will get a makeover.

The store will be closed from November 5 for renovations.

Ed has his own bone to pick

STRANGE FIND: Ed Dennis is curious which animal this bone belongs to after he found it on Craignish beach.

The bone was found on a morning walk.

SPEEDWAY: Major numbers for bumper weekend

GET READY: Wayne Moller is looking forward to the Maryborough Speedway season.

115 cars are preparing to race at the Speedway this weekend.

Local Partners