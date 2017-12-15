YOUR SAY: Are you finished with your Christmas shopping?

IT SEEMS the majority of readers have almost finished their Christmas shopping with just under two weeks until the big day.



We asked on Facebook: how much Christmas shopping do you have left?



A) I was done before it was even December



B) Halfway through



C) I leave all my shopping until Christmas eve The majority of respondents answered B, closely followed by A, with a few admitting to leaving the shopping until Christmas Eve.



Lisa Kemble: "I'm a single mum and I have a massive family (19 of us very close)."



"I only have three left to buy for yay, go me.



"And A, most of it was done before December even started.



"But the most important presents are bought (kids) so I'm not stressing."



Robert Reakes: "Either a day before Christmas Eve or Chrissy eve for me."



Mona Egan: "I'm a C girl."



"Hit the shops Christmas Eve - watch out."



Trudi Martin: "A, mine were wrapped and waiting for the Christmas tree to go up in mid October."



Siona O'Regan: "Half way through, the kids are all sorted."



Linda Stonehouse: "I'm still working on it. I'm deciding who's naughty and who's nice."



Sabrina Rule: I've brought all the presents, waiting on 3 to arrive then wrap those 3 then done.



Louisa N Ross Wilson: "Not like me but it is C this year."



Anneliese Scopelliti: "I'm guessing I'll be shopping in the day or two before Christmas."



Maria Spark: "I'm A, started Christmas shopping in June."



Melissa Thomas: "I'm all done and have been for a very long time."



