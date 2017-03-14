33°
Opinion

Your say: Breastfeeding in public sparks debate on Coast

14th Mar 2017 2:40 PM Updated: 2:47 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FRASER COAST Chronicle readers think women should have the right to feed in public without having to cover up.

It comes after a mum said she was confronted by a male staff member who told her it was against Kmart's policy to allow breastfeeding in the store.

The local Fraser Coast community has had their say on the controversial topic.

Marlie Lovelock thinks woman shouldn't have to cover up while breastfeeding in public.

"If we all started doing it and start standing up to those who are "offended" they'd soon get the hint to get over it," she said.

Chronicle reader Craig Rowan said if the staff member was personally offended then he should have been put out the back in the loading dock away from customers.

Bek Thomson says she's been abused in food courts for breastfeeding even when she was completely covered up.

Natasha Bosel questioned why it was so offensive for a younger man to see a woman breastfeeding in public.

A Kmart representative apologised for the breastfeeding incident that happened in North Queensland, and said it would not happen again.

"We absolutely do not discourage women from breastfeeding in any of our Kmart stores, and we sincerely apologise for what has occurred.

Nell Lappin says she's all for women feeding their babies in public but wants mums to show some respect and cover up if they can.

"Don't just flop it out like you're at home," Nell said.

Have your say and join the conversation by commenting below.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcopinion fraser coast your say

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

THIS summer, make a pact with yourself to get out and explore your capital city.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Maryborough prison has more inmates than ever before

Maryborough prison has more inmates than ever before

The correctional centre now houses more prisoners than it has ever held at one time since it opened in 2003.

Anti-bullying workshops part of council 'rebuild': Mayor Loft

Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers -

The mayor took to social media to announce the rebuild.

Showers will continue on Coast this week: BOM forecaster

Dark clouds gather over Scarness beach on Wednesday morning.

Is your place getting rain? Let us know.

One Nation, Labor MPs duel over radio comments

News

The comments were made this morning on Triple M.

Local Partners

Share your memories of Maheno Shipwreck on Fraser

Over its time of entertaining tourists, the Maheno Shipwreck has starred in a fair share of photos.

Air Force cadets to host Fraser Coast info session

INTERESTED IN JOINING?: The local Australian Air Force Cadet unit is recruiting now. An information session for people aged between 13-16 will be held in Maryborough on March 16.

An information session will be held on Thursday.

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

SAVE THE DATE: Petula to grace Brolga Theatre this May

Petula Clark will make her return to Australia this May, performing at the Brolga Theatre on May 27.

Ms Clark will perform in Maryborough on May 27.

What's on: 8 things to do on the Fraser Coast on Friday

Rattle and Rhyme group at the Hervey Bay Library.

Need something to do to end your week?

Justin Bieber's middle finger salute to Coast cameras

WE CAN reveal where Justin Bieber has decided to stay on the Sunshine Coast and why he has chosen the very private and luxurious location.

WATCH: $2.5 million luxury yacht leaves Noosa

Noosa's big cat prowls through river mouth.

Dreamworld co-founder's epic new boat makes maiden voyage

SOLD OUT: Tickets disappear like a Candle in the Wind

Elton John.

SIR Elton John's Once In A Lifetime series has sold out.

Why Jason Alexander threatened to quit Seinfeld

Jason Alexander as George Costanza in Seinfeld.

THE actor has revealed why he was so upset with one of the scripts.

Adele ‘scared’ now tour’s biggest secret is out

Adele gave Brisbane a hearty hello in the first of two shows. Picture: Steve Pohlner

ADELE’S fans now know the biggest secret of Adele’s Australian tour.

Bazinga! Big Bang Theory spin-off confirmed

Would you watch a TV show about a young Sheldon Cooper?

THE most popular comedy on television is getting a spin-off.

Robin Bailey tearful as psychic contacts her late husband

Robin Bailey on 97.3 FM on the first anniversary of her husband Tony Smart's death.

"There was some personal stuff that came up that made me cry."

SUPERB TOWNHOUSE! YOU WON&#39;T FIND BETTER

41/30 East Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 1 $293,000

Situated only 3 streets from the beach and Esplanade this two level, three bedroom townhouse gives you fantastic access to everything Hervey bay has to offer...

ENTRY LEVEL STUNNER! BE QUICK

9 McGregor Close, Craignish 4655

House 4 1 2 Auction in...

Set on a 2,022m2 (approx.) block with two street access this 4 bedroom home has been completely refurbished from top to bottom, finished to the highest of...

Multiple Living Areas

12 Parraweena Ct, Point Vernon 4655

House 7 2 4 $649,000

This incredible home boasts the ultimate in family living it comprises of: Two separate dwellings on a large 1811m2 allotment There are seven bedrooms Plus an...

UNDER INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

43 Caddy Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

ULTIMATE HANDY POSITION 3 BEDROOMS + BUILT INS + 2ND TOILET VERY LARGE YARD + GARDEN SHED SINGLE GARAGE ACCESS RAMPS FRONT / REAR ALL OFFERS SUBMITTED PRIOR TO...

Be Quick, It Won&#39;t Last

24 St Andrews Drive, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

4 bedrooms Ensuite off main Separate lounge room Large shed 854m2 block (approx.) Please call for more details

PRICED TO SELL

2/12 Richard Charles Drive, Kawungan 4655

Unit 3 2 2 $325,000

3x Bedrooms Main with en-suite and Walk in robe Study nook Open plan living Stone bench-tops Double lock up garage Book and inspection today.

OWNER SAYS SELL

5 Picadilly Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Easy Care Quality home just waiting for new owners. Step inside and you can relax in air conditioned comfort. 3 comfortable bedrooms, 2 ample living areas, Modern...

Central to Everything!

14 Haydn Drive, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 3 Auction in...

Close to everything parks, shops, TAFE and hospitals 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, ensuite and WIR in main, Built-ins to other bedrooms, ceiling fans Open plan...

ALL OFFERS CONSIDERED

152 Honeyeater Drive, Walligan 4655

House 5 3 4 Auction in...

VENDOR WANTS IT . SOLD Amazing large 5 bedroom home cleverly positioned on this 5 acre allotment ready for a family seeking a rural lifestyle. MUST BE...

IMPRESSIVE VILLA SO CLOSE TO THE BEACH

33/33 Elizabeth Street, Urangan 4655

Unit 2 2 1 Auction in...

Great opportunity to own this impressive Villa situated in the La-Grange Resort. Being offered fully furnished in a resort showing strong returns, this purchase...

Is the Maryborough property market starting to boom?

SET TO BOOM: Momentum is building in Maryborough's commercial and industrial property market.

"It's been a long time since Maryborough has seen this number"

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

Demand sparks more growth

KEY ACQUISITION: Don Pulver from Eniquest Industries (left) with Glen Grimish from CBRE at the company's new site at Sunshine Coast Industrial Park.

Energy company expands to 8890sq m Caloundra industrial site

Enjoy the Bellthorpe lifestyle

Appreciate a rural lifestyle on a total of 80.9ha in Maleny

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!