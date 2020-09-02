YOUR SAY: Business owners sick of abuse over virus rules

Lisa and Mark Blyth from The Dock Bar and Restaurant are sick and tired of copping COVID abuse. Photo: Stuart Fast

READERS react to the owners of the The Dock Bar and Restaurant in Urangan saying they have received incessant abuse from customers who are unhappy about having to comply with restrictions.

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

"Really goes to show what some customers are really like, just rude. Business owners are doing what they have been told to do by governments and to keep us safe and if they don't do it businesses cope the fine." Robyn Nicol

"This is our favourite place to go and we have never had any issues whatsoever with following the rules before or after COVID. People need to realise without these regulations, the businesses will be forced to close again. Support your local! Don't belittle them." Emma Ridden

"People shouldn't go out to eat if they don't want to follow the rules, same as they shouldn't get in a car if they don't want to wear a seatbelt! No one should have to put up with abuse!" Jacky Cox

"This has to be one of the best places to eat in the Bay. Great service, great food and so considerate to maintain strict COVID rules to help make sure our dining experience is amazing and safe." Carey Border

WEBSITE COMMENTS

"Some people are so ignorant and selfish! If you don't like the rules, don't go out. This year has been tough enough on business owners like this without having to deal with the entitled who think they have the right to abuse others." Robbie13, Hervey Bay

"Good on you for looking after yourselves and staff. I've not, as yet, had the pleasure of dining here but certainly will on your return. Happy holidays guys." Therose 4655, Point Vernon

"There are some selfish grubs in the world." Teatree, Maryborough