YOUR SAY: Candidates reveal where they stand on wind farm

Chronicle readers react to Maryborough electorate candidates’ view on the wind farm to be built in the region. Photo: File

READERS comment on aspiring politicians vying for the state seat of Maryborough have outlined their position on the proposed $2 billion wind farm.

WEBSITE COMMENTS

“It seems the Greens and One Nation are on the same page regarding local manufacturing and maintenance jobs. Great news! This project will not only provide lots of local jobs, but provide clean energy for thousands of Queenslanders.” Lauren GB, Gympie

“Keeping a few house lights on doesn’t cut the mustard for the expense of installation and supply. I would rather see rolling hills without these eyesores.” Gnads, Granville

“I would like to know how the future politicians will deal with the “recycle” issue of materials used in these turbines.” Newscurly

“More alternatives to coal fired power stations are needed.” LH 3, Maryborough

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

“Interesting to read their thoughts.” Craig Wotton

