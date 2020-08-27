Menu
Magda Szubanski as Kath and Kim's Sharon Strzelecki in the ad. Photo: File
Opinion

YOUR SAY: Chef accused of fat shaming Magda during COVID ad criticism

Stuart Fast
27th Aug 2020 3:30 AM
READERS react to actor Magda Szubanski accusing former TV chef Pete Evans of fat-shaming after he criticised her for appearing in a new COVID-19 ad campaign.

 

WEBSITE COMMENTS

 

"Pete Evans has such way out ideas with so many things. I don't think he should be saying anything about anyone else. I know whom I would rather listen to out of both them; Magda." Broncosupporter

 

"Exactly where in his post did he fat shame her? He only stated he was offended by all the ads circulating in regards to COVID because of his views about COVID. And it was all ads, not just Magdas. What an over reaction"

 

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

 

"She just has to have any excuse to get her face and voice on anything. Can't stand her. He is a bit of a nut job as well at least he uses he's own platform not mainstream." Jay Miller

 

"I hate people who think they are better than everyone else. Love you Magda." Yvonne Morley

 

"You can't fix a wanna be chef who wears a tin foil hat." Lesley Jones

