YOUR SAY: Christmas meals for inmates

AS MANY of us sat down to a big Christmas lunch with family and friends, inmates experienced a much different festive season.

A story shared by the Fraser Coast Chronicle highlighted some of the meals inmates across Australia would be eating on Christmas Day.

For instance, three members of the Thoburn family allegedly involved in the suspected murder of their foster daughter Tiahleigh Palmer, are expected to eat a $2.65 prison chicken or turkey meal.

In Wolston Correctional Centre, wife killer and former prestige real estate agent Gerard Baden-Clay will sit down to a correctional turkey for his sixth year in prison.

As for Brittney Jade Dwyer, who murdered her 81-year-old grandfather, she will eat turkey or chicken with roasted vegetables on a plastic tray with other inmates keeping her company.

As for dessert, some inmates will enjoy egg and cheese salad, coleslaw, corn and tomato Christmas muffin.

Readers of the Chronicle expressed their thoughts on how inmates should be spending Christmas.

Many agreed the inmates did not deserve what they had been fed with some claiming they were fed better than many people doing it tough.

Travis Goldie: They should be on soylent, a tasteless fully nutritious fluid that gives everything they need with none of the fun.

Debbie Povey: What a lot of bull crap. They do eat better than the homeless and on Christmas day they have better meals than some.

Kat Geltch: ..They get better meals than most would at home.

Kerryl Jones: Do the crime. Do the time.

Bonnie Carmichael: Should be bread and water.

