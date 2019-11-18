YOUR SAY: Chronicle readers react to water tank feud

FRASER Coast readers have reacted to a story about a water tank causing conflict between neighbours.

Branko Soda's home has been his sanctuary ever since he bought his "beautiful" property in 1989.

But that all changed on September 4 when the Adelaide man returned home from a holiday to find his neighbour had installed a "monstrosity" of a water tank - within touching distance of his front porch.

Christine Hogan: Happens here on the Fraser Coast all the time with high roofed caravan and mobile home sheds built blocking off not only their neighbours view but also any chance of a breeze to boot.

Peta Anderson: Surely the boundary line for the neighbours property doesn't sit right next to their house.

Melissa Roderick: Nothing you can do, just like when your neighbour builds a massive industrial shed on their property which blocks your house, the glare from the roof is so bad you have to wear sunglasses inside. As long as they have met the council regulations you just have to cop it.

Michelle Hazell: Well, the way things are at moment having that much water next to house would be good as long as it is full.

Jean Maree: Nothing you can do if on there land … put up some lattice and a nice climbing plant to cover what you can see on your porch … but not a nice neighbourly gesture.

Bec Bee: Boundary line? Structures have to be built or placed within a certain distance from any boundary line although every council has different laws and ways around it.

Jahn Stone: You keep on fighting the council mate people have no consideration for anybody except for themselves.

David Ian Robertson: Wonder what he is using the water for? There are strict plumbing laws about back flow … he can't hook it to his water lines. He should of buried it.

Simone McArdle: I wouldn't waste money fighting it. I'd just put up a high fence that would hide most of it and get on with life.

Peter Pat Hall: Thanks for the privacy screen.

Wendy Jane: Stops sunlight and airflow so by law can't be there.