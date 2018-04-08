YOUR SAY: Community congratulates Matt Hauser

HERVEY Bay's very own triathlete Matt Hauser has won gold at the Commonwealth Games.

The 20-year-old Bay local along with team members Gillian Blackhouse, Ashleigh Gentle and Jake Birtwhistle competed in the triathlon's mixed team relay.

They dethroned rivals England to win gold going against each other in the 250m swim, 7km bike and 1.5km run course.

The Fraser Coast community took to Facebook to share their excitement and pride over the win.

Here are just some of the congratulatory messages left for the young star.

Wayne Parsons: "Congratulations Matt Hauser on your great performance.

"Your dad and mum will be so proud of you."

<<READ MORE LOCAL OPINIONS HERE>>

Cheryl Estreich: "And what a race it was.

"Yep, got to love yelling at the TV and the tears of triumph at the end.

"We were with you all the way.

"Congratulations to you and your team mates. Fantastic win."

Melissa Dower: "I love Matt's confidence when he is interviewed. "Such a confident and well spoken athlete."

Ruth Borsboom: "Yay! Was screaming at the TV! What a superstar."

Donna Jenkins: "What a bright future Matt Hauser has."

Kathy Davis: "What an amazing effort.

"So exciting, absolutely brilliant."

Pat Pearson: "Congrats Matt and the team."

Kym Arrowsmith: "Absolutely amazing! Congratulations Matt! Well done."

Ron Shambrook: "Watching the interview with Pat Welch.

"Matt could hardly contain himself."

Tina Davies: "Very proud of the four of you."

"Well done and thank you so much."

Racey Rosey: "Brilliant news. Well done."

Michelle Davies: "Good on you, great job."

Leah Farley: "Well done, congratulations."