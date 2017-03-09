Your say: Community devastated after dingo destroyed

THE community has been left devastated after a dingo that bit a a boy on Fraser Island was destroyed.

In the September incident, the dingo sank its teeth into the six-year-old's bottom.

A Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service spokesperson said the decision to euthanise the dingo came after the animal had been involved in similar incidents.

We did a shout out on Facebook asking what do you think about the dingo being killed?

When you visit Fraser Island you're sure to see a dingo.

Taleese Penna has been left infuriated.

"We have drug dealers, murderers, thieves and pedophiles waking free yet a native animal is murdered for doing only what it knows," Taleese said.

Luke Jordan pointed out the fact that it is the dingoes land too.

"If you want to go camping or any where in nature then you need to be weary of wilful animals," he said.

Cheryl Brushe believes the dingo did nothing wrong.

"People must understand they are a wild animal in their own habitat. The parents are to blame."

Glenys Reid thinks it is a disgrace.

"Fraser Island along with the dingoes is promoted to tourists and locals alike, yet the dingo is being wiped out on the island," Glenys said.

Chronice reader Pat Avis believes parents need to keep an eye on their kids and leave the dingoes alone.

Marlene Shepherd described the incident as disgraceful.

"It's their home. We need to make sure that we keep our distance. So sad for the little boy because it is the parent's fault. Sad too," she said.

Have your say and join the discussion below.