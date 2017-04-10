YOUR SAY: Community excited about revamp of Enzo's

Enzos on the foreshore at Scarness. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

THE Fraser Coast community has thrown their support behind the exciting new revamp of Enzo's On The Beach.

In just a few weeks the popular beach-side cafe will be demolished to make way for the beach side restaurant's much-anticipated revamp.

The new one-story development will expand on the cafe to include a rooftop bar and a dinner menu when it is expected to reopen in late August.

Jeffrey Morris is all for the business expansion.

"Shows great support in our region that a businessman like Enzo is willing to invest his own money on land that is owned by the council,” Mr Morris said.

Jo-Anne Burke believes a new menu is long overdue.

"Be great to see it when complete,” she said.

Kevin Eccles thinks it's 'awesome news.'

"The Bay is stifled by people seeking to keep it how it was,” he said.

"The Bay has grown and needs to change...the beach/foreshore needs protection but also needs to be accesible and used for our needs.”

Mr Eccles believes there is too much protection of the foreshore in the city.

Harriet Mitchell is excited about the expansion of Enzo's.

"I hope its still has its old beach house shack look,” she said.

Carlene Bond said she would miss her Enzo fix while the business is closed but looked forward to it's reopening.

Olivia Taylor cannot wait to see it complete and in full swing.

Liz Stephens said it's such a great place to chill as it is but she can't wait to see the new look.

Join the discussion and have your say on the revamp and join the conversation below.