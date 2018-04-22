YOUR SAY: Community pays tribute to 9yo Ayden Watson

THE Fraser Coast community has paid tribute to nine-year-old Maryborough boy, Ayden Watson who died suddenly on April 14.

The late Maryborough West student suffered an extremely rare heart condition which his family was unaware of until three days before he died.

Members of the community have expressed their sorrow at the loss of a "kind-hearted", "cheerful" and "gentle-natured" boy.

<<READ MORE LOCAL TRIBUTE PIECES HERE>>

Lesley Anne: "You gorgeous little soul. Rest peacefully in heaven and help mum and dad be strong."

"The hardest thing to face in life is that of losing a child, I know this."

Sandii Barsby: "Forever in my heart! Love and strength to Stuart, Ethan, Mason, Isabella and Haylie."

"You are all in my thoughts. Ayden was an amazing, kind-hearted, friendly, happy natured boy who lit up the classroom with his beautiful nature and gorgeous smile."

Diane Martin: "Very sad to hear."

"Thinking of the family, friends and teachers of Maryborough West for the loss of a child."

REMEMBERING AYDEN: Ayden Watson, 9, died on Saturday, April 14 2018. Contributed

Bridgit Hansen: "Rest in peace little man, so sorry for your family."

Merryl Farmer: "Such a shock and tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all."

Roslyn Macdonald: "Such a tragedy.. sending prayers, love and hope to his devastated family."

Julie Streeter: "Sending love and best wishes to the entire family - as you say Stuart, how important it is to hug our kids."

Maderson Whittaker: "So heartbreaking!"

"Rest in peace gorgeous boy."

REMEMBERING AYDEN: Ayden Watson, 9, died on Saturday, April 14 2018. Contributed

Karen MacDonald: "Thinking of you and your family."

Nancy Hammond: "Rip Ayden, thoughts and prayers with his family."

Shae Kennewell: "RIP Ayden and big hugs to your family."

Jo-Anne Burke: "Thinking of you all."

Lesley Hazell: "Heartbreaking."

Kryst All: "Thinking of you and the kids."

Kim Howson Skarratt: "So very sad."

"My thoughts are with the family."

"RIP little one."