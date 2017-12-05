YOUR SAY: Community responds to vandalism of memorial bench

FRASER Coast residents have expressed their anger towards the vandalisation of memorial bench in Hervey Bay.

The bench serves as a memorial for six-year-old Cooper Christensen who died of a rare brain tumour.

Kathy Whatman said she was saddened to hear words had been scratched into the bench and graffiti painted just centimetres from its plaque.

STORY: Heartless vandals graffiti child's memorial bench

"To think someone could do this to a memorial that means so much to so many people, not just his wonderful parents, but all the people that Cooper touched with his courage and fighting spirit," she wrote on a Chronicle Facebook post.

"I really am at a loss here."

<<READ MORE LOCAL OPINION PIECES HERE>>

The act displayed the lack of respect in today's society, according to Patricia Hardy.

"There is no respect today, they wander around at night just to see what they can destroy and some people just don't care what their kids are doing," she wrote.

"There should be a curfew for kids under 18 not to be out and if their caught then lock them up."

For Peggy Wilson, the bench was a spot she would sit on her lunch break and admire the ocean.

Debbie Simpson suggested the introduction of CCTV cameras.

"Sadly this is becoming more common and the only way to catch these low lives is on camera," she commented.

Sue Long expressed her frustration at the heartlessness and disrespectful behaviour.

"Nothing better to do in their life than to destroy things close to others hearts," she said.

"So angry about this - they have no idea of the pain (the parents) are going through."