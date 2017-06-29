YOUR SAY: Community supports Timber City

THERE is solid support from the community for Maryborough regaining it's Timber City status.

Plans for a new timber fire station, which will use manufactured and engineered wood products developed locally, is the latest nod to the town's historic timber industry and readers couldn't be more for the idea.

Beverley Hosking said the industry would lead to a much needed tourism and jobs boost.

"Sustainable timber growing is a wonderful industry for providing jobs for now and future generations," Ms Hosking said.

"I love trees and I am not a tree hugger either.

"People need to be employed to provide a life for their family...give employment a chance."

One reader suggested making Maryborough the Hemp City.

"Hemp is the new (old) timber, it's also fibre for many textiles, building products, oil, food, cosmetics, plastics...and yes medicinal although that's another industry again," Mr Reid said.

Other readers believe the timber industry would be much more successful than the heritage status.

Sandy Taylor showed her support

"Employment, apprenticeships, pride," she said.

