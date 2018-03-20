YOUR SAY: Community weighs in on amalgamation debate

THE region has weighed in on whether the Fraser Coast needs to embrace amalgamation a decade after the region's four councils became one.



Christine Hogan said it was time the community grabbed the bull by the horns "in a much stronger, united regional front", with Phil Waser saying it was time to embrace it.



Ben Collingwood said the Fraser Coast was a diverse region and we must start to use that as a strength rather than "an excuse to accept mediocre governance".



Jannean Dean disagreed with the idea that it was time to accept amalgamation.



"Forced amalgamation has not made it fair and equitable for the entire Fraser Coast.



"In theory the mergers may have had some merit but in reality it is far from it.



"Ninety-one towns and regional localities make up our region, yet Hervey Bay and Maryborough are constantly in the spotlight but what about Glenwood, Maaroom, Antigua, Owanyilla etc?"



Ms Dean said bigger was not better.



"Merged councils have regional councillors yet they are voted in as divisional councillors and then allocated portfolios. Divisions cause divide and that is what has happened.



"It is my opinion that we should remove the divisions and have elections for the best regional councillors if amalgamation was to continue."



Julie Edwards agreed, saying the council was doing more for one town rather than the other areas.



"It happens like this in all amalgamated towns," she said.



Nigel Youngman said amalgamation had saved ratepayers nothing.



"Rates continued to rise excessively after amalgamation."

