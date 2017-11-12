YOUR SAY: Comp ditched for Christmas lights trail

Hervey Bay's Christmas Street - Hayman Court - Evie Nielsen enjoyed the lights with her cousins.

Hervey Bay's Christmas Street - Hayman Court - Evie Nielsen enjoyed the lights with her cousins. Valerie Horton

THE decision to halt the Christmas Lights competition by Fraser Coast Regional Council has received a mixture of opinions from residents.

Due to a lack of entries into last year's competition, Council has decided to completely scrap the idea and instead introduce a Christmas Lights Trail.

Fraser Coast Chronicle readers were quick to jump in with their thoughts on a Facebook post last week.

Geoff Arnell was one of the first to respond believing the decision would encourage people to take three months each year to prepare and light up their homes.

"I have been lighting up for nine years in the bay and six years before that in Gympie winning many awards," he said.

"Pulling this competition is not the answer to getting more homes involved."

Instead he believed have more places in different categories would inspire more entrants.

Brandon Jackson did not understand the reason for needing a competition in order to decorate a house.

"I thought people did it for the love of Xmas spirit and for the looks on the young kids faces," he wrote.

"Not for acknowledgement via receiving a price etc. If you want to decorate your house for Xmas... do it!"

For Janene Hobson, the idea wasn't a particularly clever one.

"The competition motivates people to "over the top" decorate their house," she said.

She commented saying houses won't be decorated as nicely as there is no motivation to do so.

Kerry O'Brien believes it's important to continue celebrating as normal and not to let the fun be "ruined". "Even though it isn't a competitive event people can still decorate," she wrote.