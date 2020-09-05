YOUR SAY: Council quizzed on high-rise development

READERS react to a proposed development, which includes a hotel up to 20 storeys high and a 12 storey apartment block is one of three large scale projects offered council infrastructure incentives.

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

"No thanks. I don't want to live in a busy crowded city. I moved here for the peaceful slow pace. Let the super high buildings go to the Sunshine Coast." Cheryle Maybury

"If you want high rises, go to the Gold Coast or Brisbane … this would destroy the holiday feel of the Bay." Stephen Mathews

"Not fussed either way. Whatever brings tourists and jobs to town is a win." Ryan Leman

"It is going to happen one way or another at some point." Michael Kingsman

WEBSITE COMMENTS

"That site would struggle to comply with parking requirements. Residents have cars too. I don't mind taller buildings back from the beach and in our CBD area but adequate parking has to be provided. Council should also reinstate the nodes along the Esplanade to restrict height in that most precious strip of foreshore." Sue B, Hervey Bay

"An absolute waste of money in an already congested traffic area." Clydel, Point Vernon

"Why are so many people against progress. We need these projects to create jobs so we can attract a younger population to our region." Peterw81