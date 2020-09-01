YOUR SAY: Council shoots down proposed housing project

HERE'S how our readers reacted to the council making it clear it wouldn't hesitate to shoot down ideas that were not right for the region, such as a proposed residential development for Beach Rd, Urraween.

Mayor George Seymour made no secret of his views on the proposal.

"I'm voting against this because this is not the kind of development I want to be responsible for," Cr Seymour said.

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

"Well done FCRC. Developments such as that we don't need. We have an abundance of inexpensive land here, there's no need for skimpy housing blocks. If small homes on minimal building blocks are required, build town houses or villas. Not cubby houses." Pamela Rooney

"The last thing the town needs is more additions to the ghetto. Most current locals couldn't afford to buy one anyway, so that just leaves more people coming from elsewhere pushing the unemployment rate through the roof." Steve Wright

"332sq m house blocks, what a disgrace. The mayor has done the right thing here." Deb Mundy

WEBSITE COMMENTS

"I think we are lucky to have a mayor, who is quite young, but seems to have a great deal of common sense. I don't always agree with some of the things he says, but most times, when he does speak, it's really smart thinking." Teatree, Maryborough

"These lots are very small, the houses would be nearly touching each other like sardines in a tin." Ernest2, Hervey Bay