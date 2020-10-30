Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Nikenbah Cemetery has been identified as a proposed site for natural burials.
Nikenbah Cemetery has been identified as a proposed site for natural burials.
Opinion

YOUR SAY: Council’s first step towards no-casket site

Stuart Fast
30th Oct 2020 8:44 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

READERS react to the news departed loved ones could be laid to rest sans casket under a plan for a natural burial site on the Fraser Coast.

First steps were taken in Wednesday's council meeting where the Nikenbah Cemetery was identified as the proposed site.

 

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

 

"So many places are turning to green burials. I think it's great, and it gives people more options. A lot use wicker caskets, cardboard, wrapped in fabric." Candice Harrison

 

"Think it's a great idea. No reason why caskets couldn't be made out of cardboard etc or something a little more eco friendly. I think it's a huge waste of $$ to be burying a wooden casket or cremating." Peta Waters

 

"Great alternative for those against cremation. And given the exorbitant costs associated with burials a more cost-effective approach for those who just simply cannot afford it." Christine Hogan

 

"Would want more information from Council before making any decision." Glenys Francis

 

"I'd feel much safer in a box." Simon Boss-Walker

 

WEBSITE COMMENTS

 

"Fantastic idea and the option now available will encourage more alternative burials of the wishes of the loved ones." Dialadriver

 

"Great news. The sooner this is opened the better. Thank you Council and State Government." Sueb

More Stories

fcletters fcopinion fcyoursay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST: Hervey Bay court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Hervey Bay court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Friday.

        Wally’s brutal message: ‘It won’t save your life’

        Premium Content Wally’s brutal message: ‘It won’t save your life’

        News ‘Do I want to be around to enjoy it again next year?’”

        Leaders’ last-minute dash through swing seats

        Premium Content Leaders’ last-minute dash through swing seats

        Politics Qld election 2020: Leaders’ last-minute dash through swing seats

        New cancer treatment trial begins in Bay

        Premium Content New cancer treatment trial begins in Bay

        Health It is investigating a ‘lighter’ form of chemotherapy