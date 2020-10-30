YOUR SAY: Council’s first step towards no-casket site

Nikenbah Cemetery has been identified as a proposed site for natural burials.

READERS react to the news departed loved ones could be laid to rest sans casket under a plan for a natural burial site on the Fraser Coast.

First steps were taken in Wednesday's council meeting where the Nikenbah Cemetery was identified as the proposed site.

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

"So many places are turning to green burials. I think it's great, and it gives people more options. A lot use wicker caskets, cardboard, wrapped in fabric." Candice Harrison

"Think it's a great idea. No reason why caskets couldn't be made out of cardboard etc or something a little more eco friendly. I think it's a huge waste of $$ to be burying a wooden casket or cremating." Peta Waters

"Great alternative for those against cremation. And given the exorbitant costs associated with burials a more cost-effective approach for those who just simply cannot afford it." Christine Hogan

"Would want more information from Council before making any decision." Glenys Francis

"I'd feel much safer in a box." Simon Boss-Walker

WEBSITE COMMENTS

"Fantastic idea and the option now available will encourage more alternative burials of the wishes of the loved ones." Dialadriver

"Great news. The sooner this is opened the better. Thank you Council and State Government." Sueb