QLD Police stop and check a vehicle attempting to cross into Queensland. Photo: File
Opinion

YOUR SAY: Couple fined in Hervey Bay for border breach

Stuart Fast
25th Aug 2020 3:30 AM
HERE'S how readers reacted to news a NSW man and woman were fined in Hervey Bay for breaching COVID-19 border directions.

WEBSITE COMMENTS

"So much for mature responsible adults. These types of people will ensure a border lockdown for which we will blame the government in an election year. The premier will be somehow responsible for blatant selfishness." Frankc2

"Let's hope they have enough smarts to stay in quarantine. Let's hope that they are made to pay the fine." Teatree

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

"A fine is not good enough, all those found to do this need a jail sentence. We must let others know it won't be tolerated." Cheryl Chiefley

"If there are anymore on the Fraser Coast who have lied to get through the border, do the right thing and get tested and go back home." Roxanne Fonseka

"Send them on their way back to wherever they came from with an escort to the border. Absolutely disgraceful that people just don't get it." Jason Frazer

"With such an aged population this is very dangerous." Simon Alderton

