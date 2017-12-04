YOUR SAY: Courses for caravan drivers

FRASER Coast Chronicle readers have had their say on whether they believe caravan drivers should undergo a mandatory defensive driver course.

Rachael Hickey was quick to share her belief that anyone intending to drive a caravan must have a licence to do so.

"Most (caravan drivers) I see have very capable cars but for some reason they think they have to drive 10 and 20kms below the speed limit," she wrote.

"Lots also have no idea how much weight they can pull."

Echoing Ms Hickey's response was Helen Maffescioni, comparing some caravans to semi tippers.

"Truck drivers have to have special licences - so should they," she said.

In response, Robert Macfie said Ms Maffescioni was "spot on".

"To drive an articulated vehicle you require a special licence but to tow a huge caravan the driver does not require a articulated licence," he said.

"(It is) just another lop-sided version of our traffic laws."

Zac Peters took a different stance by writing that he disagreed a course was need, rather, everyone needed to "learn to drive".

Janet Spann agreed a special licence should be introduced for those planning to, or already towing a caravan.

"You can't just hook up a van, trailer etc without training," she said.

"Such a dangerous thing to do, you need to learn how to brake and what to do if you lose control."

As for Ann Fisher Read, it was baffling to know people who had never towed a caravan before, did it without training.

"What amazes me is the number of people who have never towed anything in their life, yet they retire and buy a great big van to pull about," she wrote.