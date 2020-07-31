YOUR SAY: COVID contact closes Coast business

THE digital world means readers are giving us feedback in new ways but we still want to receive and run your letters! Send them to editorial@frasercoastchronicle.com.au

Today’s hot topic:

Tinana Vet Surgery has temporarily closed its doors after one of its staff members was “in contact with someone who has been in contact with someone” diagnosed with COVID-19.

Here’s what readers had to say

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

“Vets are going above and beyond to protect workers and patients. This wasn’t required of them, they chose to put others above themselves.” Raelene Cous

“I think the chances are slim which is awesome but we’ll all isolate until the vet gets their results back. Great job by Tinana Vet Surgery to act so quickly when official advice was they needn’t worry about closing their doors.” Jane-Maree English

“Good on the surgery for not pretending that this is a huge hype and taking it seriously. Well done to them for going above and beyond to protect their staff and customers.” Libby McDonald

“Great to see a business taking precautions to protect the community.” Maree Sanford

“Well done to this business for taking this extra precaution.” Julie Pioch