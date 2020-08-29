YOUR SAY: Croc sighting reported near busy Coast bridge

Readers react to crocodile sightings in the Mary River. Photo: File

READERS react to two reported crocodile sightings in the Mary River this month which have been investigated by the Department of Environment and Science.

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

"They go up and down the Mary all the time. Friends have lost cattle cause they are too slow to get out of the way." Rob Newman

"One of my fishing mates said he saw one at Margaret St groyne." Jeanette Taylor

"Yes of course they've been around for years. They always have." Steve Wright

"Seen at Dundathu, in the Mary River for years." Fiona McNamara

"We saw one a couple of years ago hanging around the middle of the marina." Nathan Maloney

"Leave them be, they have been here longer than any of us." Kelvyn Heiner