Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Readers react to crocodile sightings in the Mary River. Photo: File
Readers react to crocodile sightings in the Mary River. Photo: File
Opinion

YOUR SAY: Croc sighting reported near busy Coast bridge

Stuart Fast
29th Aug 2020 3:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

READERS react to two reported crocodile sightings in the Mary River this month which have been investigated by the Department of Environment and Science.

 

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

 

"They go up and down the Mary all the time. Friends have lost cattle cause they are too slow to get out of the way." Rob Newman

 

"One of my fishing mates said he saw one at Margaret St groyne." Jeanette Taylor

 

"Yes of course they've been around for years. They always have." Steve Wright

 

"Seen at Dundathu, in the Mary River for years." Fiona McNamara

 

"We saw one a couple of years ago hanging around the middle of the marina." Nathan Maloney

 

"Leave them be, they have been here longer than any of us." Kelvyn Heiner

More Stories

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dam right! Mayor likens development ban to Traveston win

        Premium Content Dam right! Mayor likens development ban to Traveston win

        News “This is a rare decision... and it’s the right one.”

        CARNAGE: Burnett Hwy’s deadly history revealed in numbers

        Premium Content CARNAGE: Burnett Hwy’s deadly history revealed in numbers

        News REACHING up to four separate regions, statistics have revealed just how dangerous...

        Here’s what's on around the Coast this weekend

        Premium Content Here’s what's on around the Coast this weekend

        Whats On From revheads to flower beds, there’s plenty to interest Fraser Coast locals

        Why magistrate spared man from dream-crushing conviction

        Premium Content Why magistrate spared man from dream-crushing conviction

        News A trail of blood led police to the pub-fight culprit