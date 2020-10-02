YOUR SAY: Dancing in the streets

READERS react to Hervey Bay couple Rob and Glenda Towan becoming media stars for doing their bit to keep the city in good spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They strapped a large speaker to the top of their 1975 Kombi and started driving along the Esplanade, pumping out feel-good tunes.

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

"These guys are beautiful people. Rob went beyond being my chauffeur for my wedding on the September 19. Helped make our day and photography run so smoothly. Down to earth fun loving selfless people. Keep it up guys, bringing joy to many." Emma Rafter

"Nice people having a good laugh." Burkey Senior

"They drove past Apex Park the other week and my one year old started dancing to their music." Michelle Petersen

"Yep I gave them a wave." Jeanette Taylor