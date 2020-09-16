YOUR SAY: Date Aussie incomes will plummet

READERS react to more than two million Australians facing uncertain financial futures, with their income set to be slashed by $600 a month in less than two weeks.

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

“People should work to be paid, there is enough work, eg fruit picking, lawn mowing, house cleaning and the government should put them into the army who don’t want to work.” Wayne Marge

“Old age pensions need to be increased but not for unemployment benefits.” Jan Guthery

“No way. If you can’t spend then the economy falls further. Its not rocket science ScoMo.” Veronica Copeland

“Its less money to keep the economy going, less money keeping businesses open. This is when the real hurt starts. We ain't seen nothing yet.” Carl Carlson

WEBSITE COMMENTS

“The decision to reduce welfare payments is the right one, the country cannot keep going further into debt. The bigger the debt, the longer we will all be paying it off, increased taxes and charges, a reduction in services, plus many lost jobs will never be replaced.” Vagabond

“Make retirement age 55 then the young ones might have a chance.” Kevind