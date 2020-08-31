Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sarah Caisip (left) with her father Bernard Prendergast and younger sister Isobel Prendergast, 11
Sarah Caisip (left) with her father Bernard Prendergast and younger sister Isobel Prendergast, 11
Letters to the Editor

YOUR SAY: Daughter to miss dying dad’s ‘final’ Father’s Day

31st Aug 2020 3:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN trying desperately to come home for her dad’s final Father’s Day says she cannot understand why Queensland refuses to let her across the border despite travelling from one of the only regions with no cases of COVID-19.

Sarah Caisip’s terminally ill father Bernard Prendergast has just weeks to live according to doctors treating his stage four metatastic melanoma in the liver.

His devastated daughter said she was struggling to find a way to visit him at his Nathan home for what will likely be their last Father’s Day together.

Here’s what you had to say on Facebook:

Danielle Stewart: It is extremely sad they don’t have compassionate exemptions.

When you’re in her shoes you will understand how upsetting it is.

Brian D Branch: Father’s Day is just one day. You want to come, quarantine for 14 days. This just sounds like somebody attempting to weasel out of it.

Of course the premier declares that celebrities and sports players can weasel out of it, so it mightn’t be surprising that others want to as well.

Patricia M Beaumont: You have got to be kidding, it’s very sad, but safety first.

Cheryle Maybury: There are so many people in similar situations but it’s not worth the risk to others. What if you were allowed and carried the virus to many other people and they in turn infected others etc?

You run the risk of killing many. You may be asymptomatic and not know it.

I am sorry but you must think of others at this time.

fchealth fcletters fcopinion
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Open gardens a blooming success

        Premium Content Open gardens a blooming success

        News Maryborough’s Open Gardens were added to the list of events touched by the pandemic, but nothing could stop hundreds of garden lovers enjoying the day

        REVEALED: Do you drive Queensland’s most stolen car?

        Premium Content REVEALED: Do you drive Queensland’s most stolen car?

        Crime Keep your wits about you if you own one of these 10 cars

        No bridge too far for our rowing stars

        Premium Content No bridge too far for our rowing stars

        Water Sports Maryborough students take prime spots in rowing race

        Perfect storm: Lockdown fuels child safety crisis

        Premium Content Perfect storm: Lockdown fuels child safety crisis

        Crime A confluence of destructive factors is fuelling a child safety crisis as the...