YOUR SAY: Daughter to miss dying dad’s ‘final’ Father’s Day

A WOMAN trying desperately to come home for her dad’s final Father’s Day says she cannot understand why Queensland refuses to let her across the border despite travelling from one of the only regions with no cases of COVID-19.

Sarah Caisip’s terminally ill father Bernard Prendergast has just weeks to live according to doctors treating his stage four metatastic melanoma in the liver.

His devastated daughter said she was struggling to find a way to visit him at his Nathan home for what will likely be their last Father’s Day together.

Here’s what you had to say on Facebook:

Danielle Stewart: It is extremely sad they don’t have compassionate exemptions.

When you’re in her shoes you will understand how upsetting it is.

Brian D Branch: Father’s Day is just one day. You want to come, quarantine for 14 days. This just sounds like somebody attempting to weasel out of it.

Of course the premier declares that celebrities and sports players can weasel out of it, so it mightn’t be surprising that others want to as well.

Patricia M Beaumont: You have got to be kidding, it’s very sad, but safety first.

Cheryle Maybury: There are so many people in similar situations but it’s not worth the risk to others. What if you were allowed and carried the virus to many other people and they in turn infected others etc?

You run the risk of killing many. You may be asymptomatic and not know it.

I am sorry but you must think of others at this time.