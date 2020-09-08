YOUR SAY: Desperate farmers offering up to $3800 for workers

Strawberry Grower Gavin Scurr of Piâ€“ata Farms at Wamuran, in one of many fields of strawberries that he has had to have sprayed due to the lack of available pickers. Photo Lachie Millard

READERS react to desperate farmers offering up to $3800 for ‘gun’ workers.

A weekly wage of $3800 is going begging on Queensland farms as a chronic shortage of fruit pickers leaves our world class strawberries and pineapples rotting on the ground.

Just as Queensland sugar cane farms in the 1950s offered a road to riches for the “gun’’ canecutter, fruit farms now pay extraordinary wages for the competitive picker.

But Rachel Mackenzie at peak industry group “Berries Australia’’ says the labour shortage is very real despite the good wages.

Nicole Worsley: My son and hubby have applied at a few farms only to get told most of these jobs arms for backpackers only. Now the Karma train has arrived. That's what one gets when one is greedy and wont employ locals/Aussies.

Allison Probert: We are out at Kingaroy they are screaming for fruit pickers, even 83 year olds are doing it as no one else wants too. Where are all the people that say they want to work.

Candis Kuhn: All people on Centrelink should be on work for the dole and be working for the farmers for the money they get handed.

Peter O’Keefe: Send all dole people who collect it for years to go out and start to earn it, and then send them west to fix the rabbit fence and dingo fences

Kendall Taylor: Maybe if the government stops the extra money and make people work.

Lynne Mead: If I could pick I would be up there in a flash.

Troy Findlay: Just went and had a look. Crying out for workers but want 3+ years minimum in farming experience. So obviously not willing to train anyone up!

LadyKasey Hudson: It’s not just that industry that’s finding it hard. Any industry that involves physical work is finding it difficult finding people who actually want to work. If you have a retail or hospitality business, you can find staff, other industries there’s slim pickings in willing workers. Aussies are going soft and getting spoilt by government hand outs.