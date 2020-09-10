YOUR SAY: Disgusting aftermath of Djokovic disaster

READERS react to angry tennis fans targeting American lineswoman Laura Clark who was accidentally hit in the throat by a stray ball hit in anger by world number one Novak Djokovic.

"While he clearly didn't mean to hurt the lady, he was correctly booted out by the rules, as stated in the article. "The United States Tennis Association said Djokovic had been defaulted under the Grand Slam rules for "intentionally hitting a ball dangerously or recklessly within the court or hitting a ball with negligent disregard of the consequences." Peter Dore

"Not sure how it's her fault. Pretty sure it's in the rules and their contracts that they aren't allowed to throw things out of anger and this time it just so happened to hit someone, he did the wrong thing he has been disqualified." Jessica Walker

"So much hate out there. It was an accident and he apologised, so why are people so mean?" Wendy Mills

"Over reaction it was an accident." Pat Pearson

"The behaviour of his fans is one of the reasons he is so disliked. They troll the other players media pages and now the officials." Macadamia

"Sad that the tennis brats have brought it down to this. Feel for the lady who was struck by a ball hit in anger by a tennis brat. He's certainly not a star in my eyes." Happydaze43