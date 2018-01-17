YOUR SAY: Disturbing stickers on meat products

MEAT products being sold in supermarkets have been plastered with disturbing stickers warning against animal consumption by vegan activists.

It was discovered the people behind the campaign were members of vegan and animal rights group Anonymous for the Voiceless.

Fraser Coast Chronicle readers took to Facebook to express their opinion on the matter.

Christine Hogan: Even though I am not a vegan two of my now adult grandchildren are.

<<READ MORE LOCAL OPINION PIECES HERE>>

Proud to say that they guide me in their beliefs, though would never consider stand-over tactics such as this in order to force their own personal choices on us.

Each to their own is our agreed view and that is just why I love and respect their very independent choices to death.

Michael Norman: Why do people feel the need to push their beliefs onto others?

Let others live their lives the way they want, as long as it is not hurting others or illegal. I am so sick of people judging others or being offended.

Ann Cameron: Don't buy meat in the supermarket, that's what butcher shops are for.

David John Burns: I buy from a butcher.

Donna Smith: I'm a vegan but this is going way too far.

Sherron McTaggart: Not a chance.

Sabrina Spice: I know meat comes from animals and I'm okay with that.

Libby Elizabeth Rice Baker: No way would that stop me.

Chris Callander: Nope just makes me wanna buy more.