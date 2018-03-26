YOUR SAY: Dog attacks cause community outrage

FRASER Coast residents say more needs to be done about dog attacks after it was revealed there have been 104 incidents in the region over the past 12 months.



In a poll on the Fraser Coast Chronicle website, 93 per cent of respondents said more needed to be done to ensure dog owners were responsible for their pets.



Three per cent disagreed and another three per cent said they didn't care as they don't have a dog.



Commenting on the Fraser Coast Chronicle's Facebook page,



Jan Hawes said council needed to understand that dog attacks and unleashed dogs don't just happen Monday to Friday.



She said more officers were needed for longer hours each week patrolling well known areas and booking offending pet owners who allow their animals to be in public with no leash and no control over their animals.



Ms Hawes said she was tired of being told by irresponsible owners that their dog wouldn't bite, adding that she didn't hear them say that they would pay the vet bills if their dog did attack.



But Danielle Stewart said sometimes owners did everything right and incidents could still happen.



"Sometimes you can do everything right as an owner and still have a dog snap and attack, you never know what they are going to do," she said.



Ross Cotton said those who did not take proper responsibility for their pets needed to be targeted and educated.



"Responsible pet ownership is more than just carrying a doggy bag, it's respecting our bylaws and other people and surroundings," he said.



Mr Cotton said dog-free zones meant just that and on leash meant just that.



He said owners with bigger breeds should have to undergo a property check and possibly professional training as part of ownership of large breeds.



Mr Cotton said if it was proved that large dogs were responsible for the majority of the attacks, maybe they should not be allowed within the inner town zoning.



"Just a thought," he said.

