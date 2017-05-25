YOUR SAY: Don't drop the speed limit on the Esplanade

Tim Day suggested putting more crossings and speed humps in instead of dropping the speed limit.

FRASER Coast Chronicle readers have shared their ideas to improve safety on the Esplanade following the Council's proposed change to the current speed limit.

A report prepared by the council's director of infrastructure services, Davendra Naidu, was aimed at providing the council with the option of lowering the speed limit from 50km/h to 40km/h on the Esplanade between the Scarness, Torquay and Urangan business districts.

While most readers were against the idea of lowering the speed limit, other suggestions were made in a bid to help curb near misses and speeding drivers.

Emma Ruffe would like crossings on the Esplanade more obvious.

"Either drivers are just plain ignorant or they just don't notice them," Ms Ruffe said.

"I've seen far too many near misses (including myself crossing)...if it is too slow for you, drive along Torquay Rd," she said.

"They just need to put more crossings and more speed humps to regulate that speed," Mr Day said.

The idea of installing speed cameras along the Esplanade to help combat crime was also suggested by Mr Day.

Peter Dore believes the speed limit should be dropped to 40kmh or 30kmg at the busy areas around the the Torquay and Scarness shops.

"Travelling at 50kmh is near impossible anyway and there are many people around with a higher risk of accidents," Mr Dore said.

"The non busy areas should stay at 50kmh as no benefit it gained by change.

Shane Vermey said it was mainly business people on the Esplanade who want the speed dropped.

"People will get angry going so slow they wont stop and shop and back streets that can't handle traffic will be an accident waiting to happen," Mr Vermey said.

Other readers voiced their concerns about dropping the speed limit with most agreeing that 50kmh was slow enough.

One reader even suggested putting the speed up to 60kmh.

