YOUR SAY: Don't increase beer tax

Publicans believe the price hike would be ineffective in reducing alcohol consumption and would increase social isolation.

RADICAL moves to increase the tax on draught beer have been condemned by local publicans and readers couldn't agree more.

The proposal arose from a recent report by the Foundation for Alcohol Research and Education that recommended tap beer be taxed at the same rate as packaged beer in bottle shops. It would mean a five-fold increase to taxes on light beer and double the tax on mid-strength beer.

Jason Weston: Alcohols is a major problem but just like most things tax it won't solve the problem however decriminalising cannabis might.

Janet Spann: This Government can't screw us over enough can it all because they cant budget and have let welfare get out of hand by just dishing out the $s hand over fist

Stuart Liles: It's Stupid, I owned a nightclub in Melbourne where I was forced to put big tax on alcohol.

It does no good, all it did was instead of people slowly drinking at bars in a monitored safe place, they are are buying a slab cheap and drinking half of it in three hours then coming out at 11pm for the night-life and already blind and ready to cause trouble.

Maxine Cahill: Surely there something we can have without the nanny state sticking their bib in.

Tracey Leigh: More government revenue... its getting ridiculous.

Andrew Kite: 10% GST on everything, and that's it.

Josh Howell: Alcohol already has one of the highest taxes in Australia compared to the rest of the world

Anna Rolfe: NO NO NO don't punish the majority because of a minority of drinkers.