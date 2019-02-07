Menu
WARNING GRAPHIC: Deadly attack on kangaroo joey caught on CCTV
YOUR SAY: Fraser Coast readers react to killing of kangaroo

Carlie Walker
by
7th Feb 2019 9:30 AM
THE Fraser Coast community has expressed its disgust after the former curator of Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary Ray Revill pleaded guilty to animal cruelty.

Ray Revill, 62, was sentenced to 12 months' probation and perform 150 hours of community service for the killing of a kangaroo joey.

Revill was removed from the role, which he had held for a decade, after CCTV footage showed him picking up a joey and violently throwing it against the ground.

"He was in a position to humanely euthanise that animal. Stress is no excuse," Ann Painter wrote.

Gus Warde said there were ways to humanely dispose of an animal rather than throwing it to the floor.

Jeni Johnson said tougher penalties were needed.

FULL STORY: Court hears curator killed baby kangaroo out of frustration

"His act was pure evil and his sentence is disgusting! Tougher penalties are required for people who harm animals, what a joke!," she wrote.

Ashleigh Box said she wished she hadn't met Mr Revill.

"If the joey was really sick, get the baby humanely put to sleep, not throw it on the floor!" she wrote.

Michelle Tayler had a different take on the matter.

"I am presuming everyone making comments about animal cruelty are vegetarians and probably never lived on the land where animals are culled, chooks get their heads cut off with an axe, wild pigs chased by dogs then their throats cut, wild dogs and roos shot," she said.

 "The list goes on. I don't know a lot about this man but I do know he looked after and saved many hundreds of animals and helped create a wildlife sanctuary - what have you done to protect or save animals our local fauna?"

But Tehlia Waring said there was no excuse for that behaviour.

"Even if it was sick or deformed there are more humane ways to do it," she said.

 

fccourt kangaroo ray revill your say
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

