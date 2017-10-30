YOUR SAY: Fraser Coast torn on celebrating Halloween

A COLUMN about Halloween got people riled up on the Chronicle's Facebook page.



The column urged people to stop moaning about Halloween and embrace the holiday.



Ann Cameron said she didn't do Halloween.



"Am not American and have no idea of its relevance," she wrote.



Ann Craig also responded to the Chronicle's post.



"I think your 'columnist' should stop moaning about people moaning about Halloween and embrace the fact that not everyone shares the same opinion.



"If we stop moaning about something as small and insignificant as Halloween and 'just embrace it', what happens next?



"We stop moaning about crimes rates and just accept them, we stop moaning about lack of employment in the region and just accept it, stop moaning about the cost of electricity?



"The list goes on. You herd sheep, not people."



But Steve Kaminski felt Halloween was worthwhile.



"Halloween is a chance to break from our mundane existences (don't kid yourself, it's mundane) and have some fun," he wrote.



"Why anyone would want to stop that is beyond me."



Ashleigh Richardson could also see the positive side of the holiday.



"Any event which gets people together and creates smiles is fine by me," he wrote.



"My kids loved it and people around the area were good to them, the kids are grown up and gone now but every year I have a bowl of goodies by the door.



"I enjoy seeing the kids smiles, we have little to smile about at times, I don't think it hurts."



Bianca Byrne said it was a day of fun for the kids.

