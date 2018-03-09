Menu
Nathan Greenfield is charged with the manslaughter of the mother of his two children.
Nathan Greenfield is charged with the manslaughter of the mother of his two children.
YOUR SAY: Fraser Coast weighs in on killer's jail sentence

Carlie Walker
9th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

THE Chronicle's story on convicted killer Nathan Greenfield, telling of how his drug-addled delusions led to the death of his partner, Howard's June Wallis, has sparked a huge reaction from the Fraser Coast community.

The story had more than 45 reactions and was shared 12 times from the Chronicle's Facebook page this week.

A court found Greenfield's mental illness was so severe he should be tried for manslaughter, not murder.

Evidence from psychiatrists stated that his illness was reaching a "crescendo of severity" in the weeks before he strangled and smothered his de facto partner.

Dr Donald Archibald Grant believed Greenfield had paranoid schizophrenia and was high on amphetamines, marijuana along with the opiate-derived painkiller Endone.

Greenfield was sentenced in Maryborough Supreme Court to 10 years in jail last month.

June was killed in March, 2015.

Greenfield's defence counsel Callan Cassidy told Maryborough Supreme Court that "no one has suffered more than Mr Greenfield himself", a comment Glen Halkyard took issue with on Thursday.

"June and Her children suffered so much more than him," he wrote.

"It was his choice to take the drugs."

Many were not satisfied with the sentence, with Sandra Sengstock saying she felt sorry for police, who "must be so frustrated".

 She said it was a kick in to the guts to first responders who have to face the trauma of the crime scene as well as June's family.

Warwick Lambert said there was no excuse for drug and alcohol related violence.
 

fccourt fraser coast howard pacific haven
