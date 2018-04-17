YOUR SAY: Fraser Coast welcomes hi-tech cameras

FRASER Coast motorists have welcomed the news that new hi-tech cameras, which can detect drivers using their mobile phones without them even knowing, could soon change the way police monitor drivers.

The stationary cameras would automatically issue an infringement notice without the driver even realising they had been sprung.

Lorna Cure said it was great news and she hoped those who were caught would learn a valuable lesson.

"Too many deaths on our roads through inattentive driving and use of mobile phones," she said.

Erica Suter said she hoped problems with the technology had been fixed.

She said it had already been proved to fail when someone was fined incorrectly when a passenger was using their phone, not a driver.

Wendy Spurway said it wasn't just young people who were distracted by their phones.

Jack Thomas said it was too bad there wasn't cameras for tailgating and impatient driving.

Robert Macfie said those willing to flaunt the the state's law should be prepared to get caught.

Gus Warde said hopefully the resulting fine would prove to be a deterrent.

Gwen Macbean said the phones should be taken away from the drivers for a month.

Gary McCarroll said it was excellent news about the new technology and the sooner it was rolled out the better.

Leah Farley said it was "about time".

Ross Liesch said it was a pity they didn't have a camera at the exit of (a drive-thru) where a person behind him was texting before running into the back of his vehicle.

He said thankfully there was no damage to his vehicle because of a sturdy towbar and towball.

"If we had been in a small car there would have been a bit of damage, that's for sure," he said.

"They will never learn but perhaps some hefty fines may make the idiots think twice before pulling that phone out while they are behind the wheel."