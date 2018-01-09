YOUR SAY: Why free range eggs are better

A STORY the Chronicle shared about why a Rockhampton businessman stopped stocking free range eggs has had a strong reaction from Facebook readers.

The business man and owner of Doblo's Farmer's Market has stopped supplying free range eggs to his customers saying they could never compete with the cheaper, caged eggs.

We asked readers which type of eggs they buy.

A) Caged

B) Free range

C) It depends on price, I buy the cheaper option

The majority of those who responded were all for free range eggs or fresh eggs from their own chickens.

Brodie Janet Millar: We have chooks but before that bought free range.

Its not just about moral opinions or consumer consciousness, free range are better quality, yellower yolks, better tasting and I'm not sure why but a pavola made with caged eggs is never as stiff.

Reader poll Which type of eggs do you buy? This poll ended on 09 January 2018. Current Results Caged 16% Free range 58% It depends on the price, I buy the cheaper option 24% This is not a scientific poll. The results reflect only the opinions of those who chose to participate.

Christine Hogan: 900g free range Sunny Queen eggs are only half the size of the caged option...and last only half the "Best Used Before" time-frame date.

Sorry, but as a pensioner I can no longer afford the more than double priced free range option...even though I would break my neck in order to do the right thing.

Do you buy free range or caged eggs? Brenda Strong GLA180413EGGS

Sue Brooks: Only proper free range.

Carina Mai Sheridan: Caged. I dont like animal cruelty but I don't have spare money to pay the extra you pay for free range.

Tamara Meek: Only free range eggs, I know my girls (chickens) are on a great diet, up to date with worming and all healthy and happy.

Loretta Ann: Used to buy the cheapest but now have own chooks - so free range for us! The happier the chook - the better quality eggs produced!

Jay Miller: Free range are not much better than caged ones as they are jammed in with like a square foot per bird.

Karen Dempster: I have my own chooks, refuse to buy into cruelty.

Robert Macfie: I buy for size nothing else the bigger the size the better the egg as you get more for your money.

Sam Gibson: None I've got my own chooks and getting all the eggs I can handle.

Julie Braddock: From the chook lady at work!!

Randy Rok: Free range and local product.

Kerryl Jones: Always free range from the farm.

Callie Jaslyn Drescher: Have our own free range chooks.

Jacqueline Withy: I don't buy eggs

Su-lin Spencer Local Certified Organic or other Cert Organic brands

Deleece Henderson Free Range Only

Suzanne Robi Free range always

Margaret King Cooper Free range

Tracey Maree Free range

Lowana Sheridan Local free range

Jen Ferris Local free range eggs

Wendy Woodrow Our own free range eggs yum!!

Robert Buzza: The cheapest ones

Tina Mcalister: Only free range