Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
GIANT KOOKABURRA: The giant laughing kookaburra visiting Tiaro. Photo: Stuart Fast
GIANT KOOKABURRA: The giant laughing kookaburra visiting Tiaro. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

YOUR SAY: Giant Kookaburra lands on the Fraser Coast

31st Jul 2020 3:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HERE'S how readers reacted to a special visit from the Giant Kookaburra.

 

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

"I saw it in front of the Maryborough Hospital this morning. The nurses had aged patients out looking at it. Beautifully made, certainly worth having a look at."

-Helen Maffescioni

"It was at Lifechoice right now opposite Gail Sauer's bakery. So happy I got to see it."

-Sherri Snowden

"Absolutely! What an amazing piece of art. We're so lucky to have has the opportunity."

-Peta Hanney

"It was at Walker St near the hospital at 10am. My kids loved it and wanted to follow it."

-Emma Gooley

"Saw it today on my way to work, it was such a treat."

-Kelly Smith

"My 2.5 year old daughter loved it, so did I."

-Manda Buckley

Got an opinion about this topic? Send your letters to editorial@frasercoastchronicle.com.au

More Stories

fraser coast opinion fraser coast your say giant kookaburra offbeat
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two men accused of assaulting prison guards

        premium_icon Two men accused of assaulting prison guards

        Crime Two men were accused of serious assaults

        COVID teens' mobile data to be tracked

        premium_icon COVID teens' mobile data to be tracked

        News Two teenage girls with COVID-19 have been fined $4000 each

        FREE STORY: COVID contact closes Coast business

        FREE STORY: COVID contact closes Coast business

        Health Virus caution forces business to temporarily close doors