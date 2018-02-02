YOUR SAY: 'Hospital upgrades are more important'

MANGO MADNESS: Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders wants these heritage-listed mango trees removed to allow upgrades to the Maryborough Hospital to go ahead. The department has rejected an exemption certificate submitted to remove the trees.

Two mango trees are blocking a major upgrade to Maryborough's Hospital and Chronicle readers have weighed in whether they should be removed.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders wants to see the Heritage-listed trees removed in order to begin the upgrade.

However, the process is more complicated than expected due to their listing.

Readers took to Facebook to share their views on the subject.

Opinions were varied with some readers believing the trees were of no use and should be removed whereas others wanted to see the upgrade worked around them.

Janita May Shipp: I love mangoes and glorious mango trees but these are in a bad position and need to go. I was at outpatients recently and had to walk over lots of squashed, smelly and sticky mangoes on the ground to get to the doorway. The hospital upgrades are more important.

Helen McDonald: You can buy a mango for less than a dollar. What price do you put on people's health and well being.

John Green: Do the upgrade, get rid of the trees and plant something more suitable nearby.

Genevieve Munro: Does it have to be one or the other? Can the trees be cut back to reduce space and incorporated into the design?

Ruth Burgess: Every tree you cut down.. means less oxygen you breath. How about building around it.

Bonnie Carmichael: Surely they can upgrade this time as they have many many times before with the trees where they are.

Jason Sladok: Priorities people... you want mangoes, there's probably half a dozen places to buy some between Maryborough and Hervey Bay... where the next nearest hospital is.