YOUR SAY: Housing prisoners is coming at huge cost

THE Fraser Coast has reacted to the news of how much it's costing Queensland ratepayers to house a prisoner for a year in the state's overcrowded prison system, which costs a total of $107,000.

According to a report calling for sweeping change in the system, the cost doesn't include the additional estimated loss of $40,000 in the community for each person locked up.

The question was asked whether minor drug offences should be decriminalised.

Sue Brooks said it was a no-brainer.

"Better to legalise the soft drugs though, i.e. weed," she wrote.

Devyn Adams wondered how many were in jail for alcohol related crimes.

Mee Suh-Kee said prison conditions couldn't be too bad.

"Must be nice too if people want to keep going back as often as they do," she wrote.

Gus Warde wasn't convinced decriminalising drugs was the answer.

"What do they propose they do to control the actions of those under the influence?" he wrote.

"There are already many issues associated with those under the influence of alcohol, prescription and illicit drugs."

Alan Lias suggested bringing back corporal punishment.

"I suspect 20-30 strokes of a cane may convince some to change their ways more than a stint in jail would."

Jane Comloquoy said marijuana should only be legalised if an accurate way of detecting how much was in the person's system was developed, the same as breath tests for alcohol.