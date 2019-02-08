Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

YOUR SAY: Housing prisoners is coming at huge cost

Carlie Walker
by
8th Feb 2019 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Fraser Coast has reacted to the news of how much it's costing Queensland ratepayers to house a prisoner for a year in the state's overcrowded prison system, which costs a total of $107,000.

According to a report calling for sweeping change in the system, the cost doesn't include the additional estimated loss of $40,000 in the community for each person locked up.

The question was asked whether minor drug offences should be decriminalised.

Sue Brooks said it was a no-brainer.

"Better to legalise the soft drugs though, i.e. weed," she wrote.

Devyn Adams wondered how many were in jail for alcohol related crimes.

Mee Suh-Kee said prison conditions couldn't be too bad.

"Must be nice too if people want to keep going back as often as they do," she wrote.

Gus Warde wasn't convinced decriminalising drugs was the answer.

"What do they propose they do to control the actions of those under the influence?" he wrote.

"There are already many issues associated with those under the influence of alcohol, prescription and illicit drugs."

Alan Lias suggested bringing back corporal punishment.

"I suspect 20-30 strokes of a cane may convince some to change their ways more than a stint in jail would."

Jane Comloquoy said marijuana should only be legalised if an accurate way of detecting how much was in the person's system was developed, the same as breath tests for alcohol.

More Stories

crime fccrime fcpolice fcprison fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    A perfect time to adopt a companion

    premium_icon A perfect time to adopt a companion

    Whats On MEET your new best friend at the adoption event and open day at the Maryborough and District Animal Refuge this weekend.

    • 8th Feb 2019 1:35 PM
    Sports on show for sign ons

    premium_icon Sports on show for sign ons

    Whats On Last minute registrations accepted for Maryborough's allsports event

    • 8th Feb 2019 1:25 PM
    BREAKING: Date revealed for first Tobruk dives

    premium_icon BREAKING: Date revealed for first Tobruk dives

    Breaking A date has been announced for the first dives to see the Tobruk.