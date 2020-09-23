YOUR SAY: How hiker lost her way in island forest

Missing hiker Madeleine Nowak has been found alive and well after spending three nights lost in dense scrub. The 73-year-old is being assessed by Fraser Island paramedics for dehydration and exposure – Photo RACQ LifeFlight

READERS react to a missing 73-year-old hiker has been reunited with her husband after spending three nights lost on Fraser Island.

Madeleine Nowak became separated from a group of walkers along the Great Walk around 3pm on Thursday

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

"Very glad she is safe and sound. Well done to all those searching for her. A great effort with a good outcome." Sue Brooks

"Wonderful News. Well done to all involved in the search." Neville Davis

"What a great outcome. I'm so glad she was found safe and well." Lisa Allsopp

"Woo hoo. That's brilliant news." Robyn Goss

WEBSITE COMMENTS

"Great result considering all things and highlights the fact we need more volunteers to help mount a search party. Especially fit and able folk." Thingm

"So happy for a safe outcome. That would have been a nerve racking experience for all concerned. I will pour a martini for a special salute to Mrs. Nowak at 5PM!" Cobrarog

"Hikers could carry a small mirror to attract attention if there's no phone reception.

Just glad this lady is OK." Bazzmann48