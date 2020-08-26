Menu
Dingoes on Fraser Island. Photo: File
Opinion

YOUR SAY: Human-dingo conflict the focus of bold new uni study

Stuart Fast
26th Aug 2020 3:30 AM
READERS react to a Queensland university aiming to develop a project looking at conflict between people and dingoes on Fraser Island.

 

FACEBOOK COMMENTS


"Feed the animals on a regular basis away from people then they won't be so hungry and come in to camp grounds and look at them from a distance." Suzanne Buglar

 

"How much is this going to cost? A little intelligence is a lot cheaper I'm sure! Do not be familiar with the wildlife!" Mitch Mitchikus Hiscox

 

"Tourists should carry walking sticks to fend off dingoes, but not to attack them." Rosemary Holmes

 

"Leave the poor dingoes alone. If tourist can't read and follow the rules just shut it to tourism." Phillip Winters

 

"600,000 people visit Fraser Island a year in normal times. It's being loved to death." Pete Pat

 

"It's not rocket science. Keep away. Respect wildlife. Follow the rules!" Irene Smith

