I wish the Fraser Coast had...

JOBS, a skating rink and a healthy drive through are just a few of the things residents wished the Fraser Coast had.

We did a shout-out on Facebook asking the community what they would like to see in the region.

Here are just some of your suggestions.

1. A decent steak house.

2. More support for those suffering from poor mental health.

3.UBER.

UBER Supplied

4. Industry.

5. Lower rates.

6. A zoo.

A zoo was one of the suggestions! john mccutcheon

7. More restaurants like Greek, Japanese or Korean.

8. Extend the pier back to it's original length and put a cafe at the end.

9. Jobs.

10. A healthy drive-through like Subway or Sumo Salad.

11. Friday night foodie markets with live music and street food.

12. A bigger and better go karting track.

13. A swimming lagoon next to the water park.

14. Roller skating rink.

A roller skating rink was another suggestion. Contributed

15. A better emphasis on culture and tourism trades.

16. Better drivers and less crime.

17. Better lighting on Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd.

18. A recreational boat park like Townsville.

19. Better hospital services so we don't have to travel to Brisbane to see a specialist.

20. Another craft store and more public transport.

21. Cheaper animal registation fees. Adri Lidbetter Cheaper Animal Registration fees

22. An indoor rock climbing centre.

A suggestion was made for an indoor rock climbing centre. Christopher Chan GLA150113CLIM

23. A bike track along the foreshore from River Heads to Burrum Heads.

24. Baby's Galore

25. IKEA.

