I wish the Fraser Coast had...

JOBS, a skating rink and a healthy drive through are just a few of the things residents wished the Fraser Coast had.
We did a shout-out on Facebook asking the community what they would like to see in the region.
Here are just some of your suggestions.
1. A decent steak house.
2. More support for those suffering from poor mental health.
3.UBER.
4. Industry.
5. Lower rates.
6. A zoo.
7. More restaurants like Greek, Japanese or Korean.
8. Extend the pier back to it's original length and put a cafe at the end.
9. Jobs.
10. A healthy drive-through like Subway or Sumo Salad.
11. Friday night foodie markets with live music and street food.
12. A bigger and better go karting track.
13. A swimming lagoon next to the water park.
14. Roller skating rink.
15. A better emphasis on culture and tourism trades.
16. Better drivers and less crime.
17. Better lighting on Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd.
18. A recreational boat park like Townsville.
19. Better hospital services so we don't have to travel to Brisbane to see a specialist.
20. Another craft store and more public transport.
21. Cheaper animal registation fees. Adri Lidbetter Cheaper Animal Registration fees
22. An indoor rock climbing centre.
23. A bike track along the foreshore from River Heads to Burrum Heads.
24. Baby's Galore
25. IKEA.
