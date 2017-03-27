Your say on if sick people should be able to grow marijuana

SHOULD terminally ill people be allowed to smoke marijuana?

A poll on the Fraser Coast Chronicle website with 150 respondents had 89% of voters saying yes.

Claire MacKay agreed with the to this vote of majority vote.

"Too much cannabis won't kill you like morphine will," she said.

"It should be totally legal for everyone who prefers natural medicine over pharmaceutical chemicals."

It comes after Maryborough palliative care patient Reggie Ricketts pleaded with the Stage Government to let him grow his own marijuana.

Frances Hoffman said Mr Ricketts' situation should be considered in the decision.

"I think whatever a dying person wants should be considered, within reason," she said.

Barbara Treichel said: "If it helps the pain, go for it."

Sheree Robertson questioned why Mr Ricketts didn't turn to medicinal marijuana instead.

"Medicinal marijuana is available in Queensland, so why doesn't he use that?" Ms Robertson said.