YOUR SAY: Is George Seymour the man for the job?

CHRONICLE readers have had their say on whether or not they think George Seymour is the right man to continue the role as deputy mayor for the Fraser Coast.

Council will soon vote on the next deputy mayor, with incumbent George Seymour seeking to re-contest the position.

While the formal vote is not due until April 12, a notification of review of the position has been listed in the agenda for Thursday's Fraser Coast Council meeting, with councillors to decide on how the vote will take place come next month.

Cr Seymour said he would be happy to continue in his role.

A recent poll reveals 49% of respondents would like to see George Seymour continue as the deputy mayor.

Chronicle reader Brian D Branch says Councillor Seymour has broken too many promises.

"George Seymore has broken his word on items such as the Nikenbah council funded developments (and it will be council funded - despite them still persisting in claiming it's only going to partly council funded - there is no other funders). That's a $60 million+ broken promise right there,” he said.

Gary Mac would like to see Councillor Seymour run for mayor instead.

Tricia McAlister said George Seymour is the only one she trusts 100%.

Pam Coles thinks George does a great job.

"He's a hard worker and a thinker,” Pam said.