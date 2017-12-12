YOUR SAY: Is it right to drink at childrens events?

Chronicle readers shared mixed thoughts on whether or not it's right to drink while at a child's party.

AN opinion from a concerned mum who went to a children's event only to be offended by parents drinking has had a huge reaction on Facebook.

Louise Maree Cugliari: "There's nothing wrong with enjoying an alcoholic beverage in front of children.

"There's something very wrong with getting drunk."

Jason Sladok: "They use to have the ads on TV not long ago featuring kids copying their older sport heroes and parents as they drank themselves silly....I wonder why the ads been ditched? Too effective? Reality check too close to home?"

Kasey Hudson: "Every kids party we have the adults have a couple of drinks."

"It's the only times the while family gets together.

"No one gets drunk or is stupid, we all enjoy a good catch up and no harm done."

Amanda Tesler Sherring: "Drinking at kid events is both unnecessary and unacceptable." "Drinking around kids at general family functions, if done properly (not getting drunk or tipsy), isn't harmful."

Rozy N Andy Mason: "Our daughter had a party invite, we went to drop her off, they had family there and all the adults were drunk."

"No way we were leaving her there!!

"She was five and yes I do believe it was not a good situation to leave my child in, an upset child yes...but oh well."

Wendy Walker: "Really taking it to far I see no harm unless it gets out of hand or drink driving."