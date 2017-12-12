Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opinion

YOUR SAY: Is it right to drink at childrens events?

Chronicle readers shared mixed thoughts on whether or not it's right to drink while at a child's party.
Chronicle readers shared mixed thoughts on whether or not it's right to drink while at a child's party.

AN opinion from a concerned mum who went to a children's event only to be offended by parents drinking has had a huge reaction on Facebook.

Chronicle readers shared mixed thoughts on whether or not it's right to drink while at a child's party.

Louise Maree Cugliari: "There's nothing wrong with enjoying an alcoholic beverage in front of children.

"There's something very wrong with getting drunk."

Jason Sladok: "They use to have the ads on TV not long ago featuring kids copying their older sport heroes and parents as they drank themselves silly....I wonder why the ads been ditched? Too effective? Reality check too close to home?"

Kasey Hudson: "Every kids party we have the adults have a couple of drinks."

"It's the only times the while family gets together.

"No one gets drunk or is stupid, we all enjoy a good catch up and no harm done."

Amanda Tesler Sherring: "Drinking at kid events is both unnecessary and unacceptable." "Drinking around kids at general family functions, if done properly (not getting drunk or tipsy), isn't harmful."

Rozy N Andy Mason: "Our daughter had a party invite, we went to drop her off, they had family there and all the adults were drunk."

"No way we were leaving her there!!

"She was five and yes I do believe it was not a good situation to leave my child in, an upset child yes...but oh well."

Wendy Walker: "Really taking it to far I see no harm unless it gets out of hand or drink driving."

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  drinking fcopinion kids parties your say

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Council facing $3.9 million lawsuit from ex-CEO

Council facing $3.9 million lawsuit from ex-CEO

FRASER Coast Regional Council and its 11 councillors could be liable for up to $3.9 million in damages as a result of a lawsuit launched by the former CEO.

"I wanted to throw up:" Tenant from hell trashes place

TENANT FROM HELL: A hotel owner has had to evict a man after discovering a studio apartment had been trashed.

It will cost the hotel owner thousands to clean the mess.

NEW RESTAURANT: Grab a taste of Asia at the marina

NEW RESTAURANT: Whale Bay Asian Cuisine owners John Fong Ping and Elaine Lu hope to bring a unique experience to the Fraser Coast.

'We want it to be an experience for people where they come here...'

Man caught with marijuana to spend Christmas in jail

Jason Peter Lucas was caught with two pipes and marijuana.

Local Partners