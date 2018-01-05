YOUR SAY: Lethal highways

Llew O'Brien and Barnaby Joyce at the end of Section C of the Bruce Hwy upgrade south of Gympie. The politician is calling to fast-track the finances needed to upgrade of the road to reduce the death toll.

Llew O'Brien and Barnaby Joyce at the end of Section C of the Bruce Hwy upgrade south of Gympie. The politician is calling to fast-track the finances needed to upgrade of the road to reduce the death toll. Rowan Schindler

MEETING Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien at the section of highway where a 21-year-old Maryborough man was killed, Federal Transport Minister Barnaby Joyce said "one small mistake and you're dead”.

Mr Joyce stood highway-side at Chatsworth on Wednesday as he discussed the lethal Gympie highway.

It is likely the fatality along with others would not have happened if there was a four-lane divided highway.

Fraser Coast Chronicle readers responded to the news on Facebook with many questioning whether it was the roads which needed upgrading, or drivers.

Helen Maffescioni: It isn't the road, it's the drivers.

My son travels up and down that road at least twice a day in a truck.

He cannot believe some of the idiots driving and the risks they take to pass other drivers.

Charmaine-Chris Flood: Yes plenty of idiot drivers but they won't be stopped and will continue so to upgrade roads and make (them) dual that idiot can fly past without causing an accident.

Cannot stop the idiots but can make the roads somewhat safer.

Marko Caleta: About time. Hopefully this is a good sign that changes are coming to finally fix this stretch of road.

Those poor families that have suffered due to the lack of infrastructure maintenance to our highways.

Neil Clarke: It's beggar's belief. Why do they keep blaming the road when thousands a day use it without problems?

Surely it has to be a problem with the minority of drivers who have accidents?

Trisha Knowles Mabley: On Bruce Highway between Childers and Maryborough and three people fly past us while we are doing 100kmh.